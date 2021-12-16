Prognosis Is Mixed For COVID-19 Post-Acute Care Staffing

By Janet Feldkamp (December 16, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on health care settings across the U.S., but skilled nursing care facilities, assisted living facilities and senior living environments have been dramatically impacted. Now, some 20 months after the initial lockdowns, the post-acute care industry is grappling not only with the fallout of these months but also with the question of where to go from here. The Sobering Realities Multiple, Lasting Outbreaks A U.S. Government Accountability Office report reviewing COVID-19 outbreak data in more than 13,000 nursing homes certified for Medicare and Medicaid and overseen by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS