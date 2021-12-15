Dechert, Kramer Levin Vets Among Biden's New Judicial Picks

By James Arkin (December 15, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden nominated nine new district court judges in New York, California and Wisconsin on Wednesday, bringing his total number of federal judicial nominees for the year to 73, according to the White House. President Joe Biden, shown here on Dec. 15, has nominated nine new district court judges in New York, California, and Wisconsin, the White House said Wednesday. The new slate of nominees includes two for the Southern District of New York, two for the Eastern District of New York, four for the Central District of California and a nominee for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He also...

