FDA Sends Medtronic Warning Over Diabetes Facility Issues

By Adam Lidgett (December 15, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found that medical technology company Medtronic has various lapses at a California-based facility focused on diabetes treatment, the company announced on Wednesday. The company said that it received a letter from the FDA about a week ago that claimed it didn't have proper quality requirements in place relating to medical devices at a plant in Northridge, which is located in Southern California. "We are committed to fully resolving all observations as effectively and quickly as possible," Medtronic's executive vice president of its diabetes business, Sean Salmon, said in a statement. "Nothing is more important...

