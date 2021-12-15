Tucker Arensberg Adds Veteran Corporate Atty In Pittsburgh

By Adrian Cruz (December 15, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based Tucker Arensberg PC added an experienced in-house attorney with a specialty in working with startups as of counsel in its Pittsburgh office, the firm said Wednesday. Brandon Skosnik joined Tucker Arensberg last Monday after spending the past year and a half working as North American legal counsel for HUB Parking Technology, a developer of software used in the vehicle parking industry. Skosnik told Law360 that he chose to join the firm after having been a client with HUB, adding that positive experiences both with the firm's attorneys and the way it operates influenced his decision. "It seemed like a great...

