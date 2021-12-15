DOE Throws Out Trump-Era Showerhead Efficiency Rule

By Morgan Conley (December 15, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced it has nixed the Trump administration's last-minute change to what qualifies as a "showerhead" for energy efficiency purposes, a change opponents argued created a workaround for showerhead systems to evade water pressure restrictions. The DOE said Tuesday the agency will no longer consider each nozzle in a multiple-showerhead system as distinct for compliance purposes under the new final regulation, walking back the Trump administration's final rule published on Dec. 16, 2020, that allowed each nozzle to release up to 2.5 gallons of water per minute, which was the maximum amount the entire showerhead system could...

