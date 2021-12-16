Outgoing Pa. Justice Headed To Duquesne Law School

By James Boyle (December 16, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- After retiring from the bench at the end of the month, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Emeritus Thomas G. Saylor will start in a new role at Duquesne University School of Law, the school announced Tuesday. Justice Saylor has been named the inaugural judicial scholar-in-residence for the Thomas R. Kline Center for Judicial Education of Duquesne University School of Law, a role he will take on in January. The center will benefit from Justice Saylor's 27 years on the Pennsylvania appellate bench as he provides guidance to its judicial education programs, Duquesne President Ken Gormley told Law360 Thursday. "He will be...

