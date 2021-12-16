Senate Finance Panel OKs Biden Pick For Top Treasury Atty

By Stephen Cooper (December 16, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved the nomination of a corporate defense lawyer and former associate deputy attorney general as the next general counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury. By a vote of 22-6, the committee approved Neil MacBride, who co-heads Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's white collar defense practice, as Treasury's top lawyer. The approval sets MacBride up for a Senate confirmation vote, which hasn't been scheduled. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said President Joe Biden put forth a "highly qualified individual" for the position who has promised to cooperate with Congress and provide information to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS