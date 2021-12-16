Senate Panel Advances Ohio, Wash. District Court Noms

By James Arkin (December 16, 2021, 12:08 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve four district court nominees from Ohio and Washington state Thursday with various levels of bipartisan support, moving them one step closer to final confirmation. The committee voted on three nominees for the Northern District of Ohio: Bridget Meehan Brennan, the acting U.S. attorney for the district, Magistrate Judge David Augustin Ruiz and Charles Esque Fleming, an assistant federal public defender. The committee also approved Judge John H. Chun of the Washington Court of Appeals, who is nominated to the Western District of Washington. The committee votes came after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., teed...

