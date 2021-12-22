Gibson Dunn Hires New Partners For London Practice

By Irene Madongo (December 22, 2021, 1:55 PM GMT) -- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired four new partners for its London practice as the firm seeks to broaden its transactional offerings globally. Wim De Vlieger, Till Lefranc and Isabel Berger, formerly with Sidley Austin LLP, will cover private equity at their new employer. Hugo Hernández-Mancha, who joins from Linklaters LLP, will focus on capital markets and leveraged finance, Gibson Dunn said. The four will provide a "springboard" for the continued investment in the firm's London and European transactional practices, according to Federico Fruhbeck, Gibson Dun's co-head of private equity in Europe. Penny Madden, co-partner-in-charge of the London office, said...

