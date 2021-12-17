Private La. Insurer Will Assume Policies Of Insolvent Carriers

By Eli Flesch (December 17, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a plan for a private insurer operating in the state to acquire the homeowners policies of two insolvent carriers, the Louisiana Department of Insurance said. The unnamed insurer will acquire the policies from the insolvent Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co., the department said Wednesday. The deal still needs to be approved by the 19th Judicial Court in Baton Rouge, the department said, noting approval is needed before the insurer can be named. Hopes are that the deal will be approved by the end of the year, the LDI said....

