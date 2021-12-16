Two Men Cop To Smuggling Australian Lizards

By Alyssa Aquino (December 16, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- Two men have admitted to a conspiracy to illegally import a type of Australian lizard to the U.S., the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Francisco Manuel Rodriguez and Jose Francesco Munoz Di Rocco have both pled guilty in Miami federal court to one count of conspiring to obtain, import and sell three species of spiny-tailed skinks, which are native to Australia, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday. "Rodriguez and Munoz face a possible prison sentence of up to five years in jail, a term of supervised release thereafter of up to three years, and a...

