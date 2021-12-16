Nevada Pot Co. Receiver Blames Creditors For Funds Shortfall

By Katryna Perera (December 16, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A court-appointed receiver for a Nevada cannabis company has filed suit against some of the company's creditors, alleging they failed to pay millions of dollars in funding that had been promised, which in turn caused the cannabis company further losses and damages. The complaint filed in Nevada state court on Tuesday alleges breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and other claims against TRC-Evolution NV LLC, Desert Evolution LLC and other named defendants. Dotan Melech was appointed as the receiver of CWNevada LLC in 2019 after multiple parties sued the company for claims of defaulted payments and investments. According to the complaint, CWNV...

