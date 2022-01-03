Food And Beverage Policy Trends To Track This Year

By Bob Hibbert and Amaru Sanchez (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- It is that time of year when food attorneys like us anticipate the coming food and beverage trends. Without further ado, here's a taste of what is to come this year. USDA's National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard Effective Jan. 1, all foods entering commerce are now to be labeled in compliance with the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard. Also known as the BE Final Rule, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service first published this standard in December 2018.[1] If disclosure is required because the food falls within the definition of a bioengineered food,[2] then disclosure must be in one...

