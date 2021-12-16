New 3rd Circ. Vacancy Gives Biden Chance To Flip Court

By Jack Karp (December 16, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- Third Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro has informed the White House that he will be taking senior status, opening a third vacancy on the appeals court just a few days after its outgoing chief assumed senior status, a spokesman for the court confirmed Thursday. Judge Ambro told President Joe Biden about his decision Tuesday and will take senior status when his successor is sworn in, according to the circuit court's deputy circuit executive, Joel McHugh. The appeals court had no other comment. Judge Ambro did not respond to a request for comment. The move makes Judge Ambro the third judge on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS