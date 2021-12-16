Cravath Hires Assistant Director From FTC Merger Division

By Matthew Perlman (December 16, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP said Thursday that the firm has added a partner to its antitrust practice who was serving as the leader of a Federal Trade Commission unit tasked with reviewing deals in pharmaceutical and other health care-related industries. Daniel K. Zach has joined the firm after 15 years at the FTC, the last two serving as assistant director for the Mergers I Division within the agency's Bureau of Competition, which handles transactions involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices and certain technology products. Cravath said Zach will advise clients on a range of antitrust issues, including on merger investigations and litigation...

