Biden Taps 2 For CFTC, Behnam Confirmed As Agency Chair

By Lauren Berg (December 15, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- The White House on Wednesday announced two nominees for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the same day the U.S. Senate confirmed the Biden administration's decision to elevate Rostin Behnam from acting to permanent chair of the agency. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Summer Mersinger, who recently has served as chief of staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump and as the director of the CFTC's Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Caroline D. Pham, a managing director at Citi, as commissioners. If confirmed, the two women would help fill out the five-member commission that currently only has two...

