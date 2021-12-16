KPMG To Face UK Misconduct Complaint In Jan. Hearing

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 16, 2021, 2:36 PM GMT) -- The Financial Reporting Council said Thursday that an independent disciplinary tribunal will hold a Jan. 10 hearing on the audit regulator's allegations of misconduct against KPMG in relation to the Big Four firm's audits of Carillion PLC and Regenersis PLC. The tribunal will review the watchdog's formal complaint against KPMG UK, a former partner at the Big Four firm, and current and former staff. These include Peter Meehan, the partner involved in the Carillion auditing, and Stuart Smith, the partner who headed the scrutiny of Regenersis. The formal complaint was announced by the FRC in September. It alleges that KPMG and some...

