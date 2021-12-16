H&R Block Says Rebranded Rival Stole Name, Logo

By Caleb Drickey (December 16, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- Tax preparation industry giant H&R Block accused a fintech startup formerly known as Square of launching its own online tax filing service that capitalizes on H&R Block's long-standing trademarks. H&R Block alleged in its complaint Thursday that Block Inc., Square's new name, and subsidiary Cash App, which has a green square logo, infringed at least 11 registered trademarks on variations of the "Block" name and a green square logo and threatened to confuse customers. "Block, Inc. knows that it does not have the kind of history or reputation for trust and reliability that [H&R Block] has enjoyed for more than 65...

