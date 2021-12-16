Gibson Dunn, Winston Rep Rubicon's $1.7B SPAC Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 16, 2021, 1:54 PM EST) -- Waste and recycling software company Rubicon said Thursday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Founder SPAC in a deal giving it an enterprise value of $1.7 billion and led by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP. Lexington, Kentucky-based Rubicon Technologies LLC said in a joint statement with Founder SPAC it will receive $432 million in gross proceeds from the deal, which includes a $111 million private investment in public equity component from investors including Palantir Technologies, New Zealand Super Fund and Rodina Capital. "Historically, waste has been an overlooked issue but in Rubicon we...

