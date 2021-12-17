Fed. Circ. Upholds Partial Ax Of 7 Data Storage Patents

By Dani Kass (December 17, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday and Friday affirmed a series of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that largely invalidated claims of seven data storage patents owned by cloud storage company NetApp Inc. Across four nonprecedential rulings, a Federal Circuit panel agreed the PTAB was right to invalidate the bulk of claims data security company KOM Software Inc. had challenged in NetApp's patents. However, the panel also agreed that the few claims the PTAB upheld shouldn't be invalidated. All four cases were reviewed by the same trio of judges and had oral arguments on Dec. 7. Two opinions were released Thursday...

