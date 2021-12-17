Insurer Ducks Arson Coverage Since Store Used Wrong Alarm

By Ganesh Setty (December 17, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Cos. unit is not liable for coverage of arson at a Michigan liquor store in 2016 because the store used a burglar alarm instead of an automatic fire alarm, violating the terms of one of its insurance policy's endorsements, the Sixth Circuit ruled. In a nonprecedential, unanimous decision Thursday, the three-judge panel for the Sixth Circuit said that the fire alarm requirement in the "protective safeguard endorsement" in New Hamilton Liquor Store's policy with AmGuard Insurance Co. was "unambiguous." The panel affirmed a district court's granting of the insurer's motion for summary judgment and denial of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS