Shumaker Lobbying Arm Adds Ohio State Senate Aide

By Emma Cueto (December 16, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- The lobbying arm of Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has added a former senior legislative aide for an Ohio state senator as its Columbus-based director of government relations and community outreach, the firm announced Thursday. Giovanna Loccisano joins Shumaker Advisors after working in Republican state Sen. Frank Hoagland's office since 2017. Hoagland is chairman of the Ohio Senate's Veterans and Public Safety Committee, for which Loccisano acted as clerk. While working for Hoagland, Loccisano was "integral" to the creation of the Ohio Veterans' Treatment Program, which serves veterans and first responders, according to the firm. "The work Giovanna has done to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS