High Court Speeds Up Texas Abortion Fight In 5th Circ.

By Katie Buehler (December 16, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to expedite the issuance of its Dec. 10 decision allowing a coalition of Texas abortion providers to challenge the state's new abortion law but broke court norm by sending the case to the Fifth Circuit instead of returning it to district court. In a one-sentence order, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch granted an application filed Monday by the coalition, led by Whole Woman's Health, to issue the judgment forthwith, waiving the typical 25-day waiting period associated with issuing a certified copy of the court's opinion to lower courts. But he rejected the abortion clinic's request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS