Texas Bank To Pay $8M Fine Over Money Laundering Lapses

By Al Barbarino (December 16, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The CommunityBank of Texas NA admitted in an $8 million settlement struck Thursday with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and federal banking regulators that it failed to maintain an adequate program to prevent money laundering, resulting in failures to report millions of dollars worth of suspicious transactions that were tied to money laundering, tax evasion and illegal gambling. Between January 2015 and the end of 2019, the bank's anti-money laundering, or AML, plan didn't meet the minimum requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act, failing to operate as designed, as an understaffed BSA compliance team cut corners on customer due diligence and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS