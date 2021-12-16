Judge Probing Girardi Fallout Mulls Who Knew What, When

By Brandon Lowrey (December 16, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- If other lawyers had come forward as soon as they learned that Thomas V. Girardi failed to hand over millions of dollars of their clients' settlement funds, how much money would that have prevented from being embezzled? That's the question that U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin suggested would guide him as he considers doling out punishments to attorneys from Girardi Keese and Edelson PC after three days of fact-finding hearings centering on who knew that Girardi had taken $2 million from settlements he negotiated for the firms' mutual clients, the Indonesian widows and orphans of plane crash victims. And while Edelson...

