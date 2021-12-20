Lewis Longman Adds Former Fla. DEP Atty

By Madison Arnold (December 20, 2021, 12:35 PM EST) -- Lewis Longman & Walker PA snagged a former Florida Department of Environmental Protection attorney for its West Palm Beach office. The Florida-based firm announced the hiring of Paul Joseph Polito in a news release last week for its environmental and natural resources law practice. He spent the last several years as a litigator for the DEP. "Paul has already hit the ground running and will be an asset to our firm and the clients we serve as they navigate through complex development and environmental matters. His deep knowledge as a litigator and understanding of Florida's environmental laws and strong grasp of complex...

