4 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2022

By Caroline Simson (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- It continues to be an exciting time in international arbitration as institutions handle high caseloads, a trend that is expected to continue since so many of the disputes arising in the COVID-19 era — including global supply chain issues, closures and construction delays — are well suited to be resolved through arbitration. Here, Law360 looks at the trends expected to ramp up in 2022 and beyond. Virtual Hearings Will Continue but Will Slow Down A trend that many predicted for 2021 was that virtual hearings would continue to be a useful tool in place of in-person hearings as the pandemic raged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS