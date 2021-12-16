Bourbon Co. Partly Blocks Namesake's Kin From Using Name

By Tiffany Hu (December 16, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Kentucky spirits giant that currently sells J.W. Dant bourbon can temporarily block a new whiskey distillery launched by the great-great-great-grandson of the brand's 19th-century founder from using the name to promote the brand, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Names can "confuse as easily as any other trademark," and Log Still Distillery — started in 2018 by John Wallace Dant and other distant heirs of J.W. Dant founder Joseph Washington Dant — cannot argue that it was merely reminiscing about family history when its purpose was to "tie the launch of the new distillery to the history and legacy of the...

