Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bourbon Co. Partly Blocks Namesake's Kin From Using Name

By Tiffany Hu (December 16, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Kentucky spirits giant that currently sells J.W. Dant bourbon can temporarily block a new whiskey distillery launched by the great-great-great-grandson of the brand's 19th-century founder from using the name to promote the brand, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Names can "confuse as easily as any other trademark," and Log Still Distillery — started in 2018 by John Wallace Dant and other distant heirs of J.W. Dant founder Joseph Washington Dant — cannot argue that it was merely reminiscing about family history when its purpose was to "tie the launch of the new distillery to the history and legacy of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!