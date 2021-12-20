Embracing ESG: Whirlpool CLO Talks Structural Improvement

By Ava Harter (December 20, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Ava Harter Good intentions simply aren't enough. Stakeholders are demanding more transparency, accountability, fidelity and progress on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, from net-zero greenhouse gas targets to disclosure of employee gender, racial and ethnic diversity. As part of delivering long-term shareholder value, investors expect companies to remain resilient through economic and societal changes while appropriately managing risk. However, translating ESG into an actionable business strategy can...

