CBD Store Franchisee Launches New Suit Against Company

By Katryna Perera (December 17, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- A franchisee of American Shaman CBD LLC launched a new suit against the company on Thursday, alleging that it has continued to defraud him even after he secured a $608,000 judgment against the company earlier this year. Thomas J. O'Neal entered into a contract with the American Shaman Franchise System LLC in 2018 to operate American Shaman CBD stores in Florida. But after a fellow Florida franchisee interfered with his contract by getting involved in the operation of his store and later firing him, O'Neal sued and was granted a $608,400 default judgment on his claims in July. A U.S. magistrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS