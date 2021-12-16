Missouri Insurance Chief Selected As NAIC President-Elect

By Eli Flesch (December 16, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- Missouri insurance chief Chlora Lindley-Myers was selected as the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' president-elect during the organization's fall national meeting Thursday, the Missouri Department of Insurance said. Lindley-Myers' selection elevates a leader who is now serving as the NAIC's vice president, with committee assignments that focus on audits, race and insurance and government relations. She will take over the president-elect position held by Dean L. Cameron, Idaho's insurance chief, who will take over as the NAIC's leader in 2022. In addition to her work in Missouri, Lindley-Myers has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Tennessee Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS