CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Over J&J Vax

By Adam Lidgett (December 16, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel said Thursday that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should be preferred over the one from Johnson & Johnson for adults, a move that follows the detection of a rare side effect in some recipients of the J&J shot. In a Thursday meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, all 15 members voted to recommend that mRNA vaccines — the type made by Pfizer and Moderna — were preferred over the vaccine made by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by J&J. TTS, or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, which is both rare...

