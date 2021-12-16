FDA To Allow Abortion Pills By Mail, Amid High Court Clash

By Lauren Berg (December 16, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said patients can now receive so-called abortion pills through the mail instead of picking them up in person from a hospital or clinic, a move that comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. In response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit challenging the FDA's restrictions to mifepristone, a drug used in early abortion and miscarriage care, the federal agency said in a one-page letter that it will no longer require patients to be handed the medication at a hospital from a health...

