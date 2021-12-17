Fenwick & West Matches Bonus Scales, Adds Extra Funds

By Sarah Martinson (December 17, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Fenwick & West is matching the associate year-end and one-time special bonus scales set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and giving high billers extra cash as part of a "rest, recreation and relaxation" program, Law360 Pulse learned Friday. The firm is giving associates who billed 1,950 hours year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $115,000 and special payments ranging from $4,000 to $23,000 based on seniority, according to an internal memo obtained and published by the legal blog Above the Law on Friday. Associates who billed more than 2,300 hours will receive additional bonuses ranging...

