Biden Asks Supreme Court To Revive Health Worker Vax Rule

By Hailey Konnath (December 16, 2021, 11:43 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to do away with injunctions blocking the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain health care workers, arguing that the move was "squarely within" the federal government's authority and is necessary to save lives. President Joe Biden, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and several Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officials lodged a pair of applications for stays of the preliminary injunctions, which were issued by Missouri and Louisiana federal courts late last month. The administration asked that the injunctions be paused while it appeals those decisions in the Eighth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS