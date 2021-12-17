Pension Fund Cuts Levy By £130M In Further COVID Break

By Martin Croucher (December 17, 2021, 12:36 PM GMT) -- The pension savings lifeboat fund has cut by £130 million ($173 million) the amount it will charge retirement schemes in Britain next year via its annual levy, in a move to help businesses struggling under the pandemic. The Pension Protection Fund said on Thursday that its levy on the 2022 to 2023 year would be £390 million, a cut compared with £520 million in the previous financial year, which runs from April to March. The reduction was lower than the £415 million rate that the fund had originally proposed and was announced after warnings over the impact on businesses of new government...

