EU Insurers Can Withstand COVID-Era Shock, Watchdog Says

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 17, 2021, 11:40 AM GMT) -- Europe's insurance watchdog has found that the bloc's insurers are capable of withstanding extreme economic shocks caused by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they can meet the needs of policyholders even under harsh conditions. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said the results of its annual stress-test show that the insurance sector is resilient and able to weather the "severe but plausible" circumstances they were faced with. "The stress test has shown that European insurers can maintain their financial health, even amid harsh economic conditions," Petra Hielkema, chair of EIOPA, said on Thursday. "I'm pleased that at no...

