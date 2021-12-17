Morgan Lewis Settles Ex-Assistant's Disability Bias Claims

By James Boyle (December 17, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP administrative assistant's disability discrimination lawsuit against the firm has ended with a settlement, according to documents filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. Claire Young, who worked at Morgan Lewis' Philadelphia headquarters, filed the suit in August, alleging the firm ordered her to come into the office after she had a stroke in 2019 even though her doctor advised her to work remotely. Young claimed Morgan Lewis kept her on unpaid leave for months because she could not come to the office, and it would not accommodate her requests for part-time remote work. That refusal...

