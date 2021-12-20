UK's CMA Snags New Legal Director From Reed Smith

By Clarice Silber (December 20, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has tapped Reed Smith LLP partner Geert Goeteyn to become its senior legal director. The CMA said on Friday that Goeteyn will provide senior legal support on several merger and markets cases, along with supporting its new Office for the Internal Market and Subsidy Advice Unit functions. Goeteyn will take on the role after former CMA Senior Legal Director Jenny Coombes left the agency in November to become a director and associate general counsel of competition for Meta, according to her LinkedIn profile. Goeteyn said in a statement that "as a world leading competition authority,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS