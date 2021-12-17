Don't Miss It: Latham, Stoel Rives Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (December 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham and Stoel Rives. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Latham-Led Airtable Lands $11B Valuation For Series F Business app integration company Airtable said Dec. 13 it was valued at $11 billion for its Series F funding round that was guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and included XN, Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners. San Francisco-based Airtable said in a blog post it raised $735 million in the round...

