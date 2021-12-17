Navajo Judge Would Break New Ground On Federal Bench

By Andrew Westney (December 17, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- The recent nomination of Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes to serve as a California district judge has her poised to become the first Navajo Nation citizen on the federal bench and the first Native American federal judge in the Golden State. President Joe Biden nominated Judge Sykes, a member of the Navajo Nation and a descendant of the Coyote Pass-Jemez Clan, to serve as a judge in the Central District of California, among nine new district court judges he named on Wednesday. The choice of Judge Sykes, who currently handles a civil docket as a Riverside County judge — a county east of...

