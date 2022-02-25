Director Of 9/11 Doc On Lawyers' Alleged Role In Torture

By Marco Poggio | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Alex Gibney

How did you get involved with Abu Zubaydah's story?

Tell us about the hurdles you faced while working on this film.

How did you manage to get Ali Soufan's book unredacted?

How did you get these government officials to talk to you for this movie?

Do you think remorse or guilt played a role in these people opening up to you for this project?

Is it fair to say that the "enhanced interrogation" regime wouldn't have been possible without the work of lawyers to justify it and enable it?

What's your favorite moment in the movie?