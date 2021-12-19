Moderna Backs Off COVID Vaccine Patent In Dispute With NIH

By Ryan Davis (December 19, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Moderna announced on Friday that it has delayed pursuing a patent on its COVID-19 vaccine while it disputes the National Institutes of Health's contention that the agency's scientists should be added as co-inventors, which could give the government greater control over the vaccine. The pharmaceutical company said in a statement that it "has decided at this time not to pursue issuance of the U.S. patent application for the mRNA sequence of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that had been allowed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year." The company said it made the move "to allow more time for...

