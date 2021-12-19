Senate Confirms 9 District Court Judges In Year-End Push

By James Arkin (December 19, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- The Senate has confirmed nine of President Joe Biden's district court nominees, in a sweeping end-of-the-year push to clear as many judicial picks as possible before breaking for the holidays. The nominees for courts in California, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Washington state were confirmed Friday evening into early Saturday morning, in a long string of votes that concluded the Senate's session for this year. The Senate also held procedural votes on two Ninth Circuit nominees — Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez of the California Court of Appeals and Judge Holly A. Thomas of the Los Angeles County Superior Court — setting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS