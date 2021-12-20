Gov't Pushed To Revise Planned State Pension Age Hike

By Martin Croucher (December 20, 2021, 2:17 PM GMT) -- The government should not raise the state pension age until 2051, a consultancy has said, warning on Monday that average life expectancy is rising slower than had been expected. Lane Clark and Peacock LLP said the government should urgently review its plans to increase the current pension age above 66. The company said that even before the COVID-19 pandemic the average lifespan of Britons was not increasing in line with initial assumptions. The government wants to hike the age at which Britons can claim state retirement benefits to 67 by 2028. It is consulting on raising it again to 68 by between 2037...

