Gov't Rejects Calls For Climate Investment Reporting Minister

By Martin Croucher (December 20, 2021, 3:37 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has rejected calls by lawmakers to appoint a minister to help drive standards for the global financial industry on climate risk reporting. In a cross-departmental statement in response to recommendations from the Work and Pensions Select Committee, the government said on Saturday that it does not agree that such a step is required. The parliamentary committee called on the government in September to forge an international consensus on global reporting rules for financial businesses and funds. It said the appointment of a dedicated minister would help in "sharing internationally best practice on investment reporting. " "The government does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS