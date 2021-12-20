Quinn Emanuel Announces No Deadline To Return To Office

By Jack Rodgers (December 20, 2021, 12:52 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has told attorneys to service clients from wherever they feel most comfortable, with the firm's leadership announcing Monday that U.S.-based employees can work remotely indefinitely. John Quinn, the firm's chairman and founder, told Quinn Emanuel employees in the announcement that attorneys should "work from wherever they do their best work." Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices across the nation to shutter over a year ago, Quinn Emanuel attorneys have found ways of collaborating and communicating efficiently, he said. "We were pioneers in remote work, launching global initiatives that allowed associates to work at locations around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS