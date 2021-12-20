Quinn Emanuel Says No Deadline To Return To Office

By Jack Rodgers (December 20, 2021, 12:52 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Monday told U.S.-based employees they can work remotely indefinitely, while Sidley Austin LLP reportedly is revising its policies to fully bar unvaccinated employees from entering its offices amid a current surge in COVID-19 cases. John Quinn, Quinn Emanuel's chairman and founder, told Quinn Emanuel employees in the announcement that attorneys should "work from wherever they do their best work." Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced offices across the nation to shutter over a year ago, Quinn Emanuel attorneys have found ways of collaborating and communicating efficiently, he said. "We were pioneers in remote work, launching...

