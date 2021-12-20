Squire Patton Boggs, Mayer Brown Unveil New Bonuses

By Anna Sanders (December 20, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs and Mayer Brown LLP entered the special and year-end bonus frenzy, following the lead of other law firms looking to reward staff after another year rocked by the pandemic. All support staff and paralegals at Squire Patton Boggs will get a "special year-end bonus" equivalent to one week's salary, according to a memo sent by chair and global CEO Mark Ruehlmann and obtained by Law360 Pulse on Monday. "2021 has been filled with unprecedented challenges from the unpredictability of global markets to the imperative of proactively protecting the health and safety of our families, our colleagues and our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS