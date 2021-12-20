Banker Must Give Docs To Turkish Pol's Wife In Asset Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 20, 2021, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A London court on Monday ordered a U.K. banker to hand over his financial records to the wife of a jailed Turkish politician who is trying to track down her assets, saying the banker has failed to comply with its disclosure orders. High Court Judge Stuart Isaacs ruled that Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker based in London, must turn over his bank records to Nebahat Evyap İşbılen, wife of former Turkish lawmaker İlhan İşbilen. The court granted İşbılen's motion to demand Turk to hand over more detailed financial records to İşbılen, who claims that the banker mishandled her assets, because there were...

